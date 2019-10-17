Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Ducks Sum

October 17, 2019 1:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 2 0 0—2
Anaheim 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 4, 7:35. 2, Buffalo, Olofsson 6 (Reinhart, Skinner), 16:36 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Henrique 3 (Rakell, Manson), 18:40.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Rakell 3 (Silfverberg), 0:57. 5, Anaheim, Getzlaf 2 (Fowler, Steel), 9:14 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Comtois, Silfverberg), 19:47.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Manson), 16:47.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 19-8-6_33. Anaheim 11-13-7_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 7; Anaheim 1 of 4.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-1-1 (30 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-2-0 (33-31).

A_15,193 (17,174). T_3:0.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico