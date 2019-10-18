Sabres-Kings Sums

Buffalo 2 1 0—3 Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 1 (Vesey), 2:36. 2, Buffalo, Sheary 3 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 5:20. Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (high sticking), 14:12.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 2 (Ristolainen, Miller), 2:32 (pp). Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (cross checking), 0:45; Johansson, BUF, (tripping), 8:40; McCabe, BUF, (high sticking), 19:11; Larsson, BUF, (slashing), 19:39.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (high sticking), 17:03.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-10-7_24. Los Angeles 11-17-19_47.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, C.Hutton 5-0-0 (47 shots-47 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 2-2-0 (24-21).

A_17,605 (18,230). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

