Sabres-Rangers Sums

Buffalo 0 2 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 5, 11:41. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 2 (Fast, Lemieux), 14:32. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 1 (Skjei, DeAngelo), 19:22. Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Sheary (too many men on the ice), 1:54; Kreider, NYR, (hooking), 15:33.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Scandella 2, 4:17. 5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 4 (Skjei, Buchnevich), 13:20. 6, Buffalo, Sobotka 1 (Johansson, Okposo), 19:11. Penalties_Andersson, NYR, (high sticking), 14:42.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 2 (Howden), 7:57. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Fox, Fast), 18:44. Penalties_Skinner, BUF, (tripping), 1:06; Skinner, BUF, (high sticking), 5:00; Skinner, BUF, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:00; Kreider, NYR, (interference), 6:08; DeAngelo, NYR, (slashing), 15:51.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-15-11_33. N.Y. Rangers 10-4-10_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-1-0 (24 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-3-0 (33-31).

A_16,913 (18,006). T_2:19.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.