Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Rangers Sums

October 24, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 0 2 0—2
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 5, 11:41. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 2 (Fast, Lemieux), 14:32. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 1 (Skjei, DeAngelo), 19:22. Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Sheary (too many men on the ice), 1:54; Kreider, NYR, (hooking), 15:33.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Scandella 2, 4:17. 5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 4 (Skjei, Buchnevich), 13:20. 6, Buffalo, Sobotka 1 (Johansson, Okposo), 19:11. Penalties_Andersson, NYR, (high sticking), 14:42.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 2 (Howden), 7:57. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Fox, Fast), 18:44. Penalties_Skinner, BUF, (tripping), 1:06; Skinner, BUF, (high sticking), 5:00; Skinner, BUF, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:00; Kreider, NYR, (interference), 6:08; DeAngelo, NYR, (slashing), 15:51.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-15-11_33. N.Y. Rangers 10-4-10_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-1-0 (24 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 2-3-0 (33-31).

A_16,913 (18,006). T_2:19.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead