The Associated Press
 
Sabres rookie Olofsson ties NHL power-play goal record

October 9, 2019 7:57 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres rookie forward Victor Olofsson has tied an NHL record in becoming the fourth player to score each of his first six career goals on the power play.

Olofsson made it six in a row with a one-timer off Jack Eichel’s pass into the right circle to open the scoring 5:04 into the first period against Montreal on Wednesday night. The Swede’s streak dates to the end of last season, when he scored twice in two games.

Winnipeg’s Craig Norwich in 1979-80, Hartford’s Sylvain Turgeon in 1983-84 and Islanders’ Jeff Norton, from 1987-88 to 1989-90, share the record.

Nicknamed “Goal-ofsson” by Sabres fans, the 24-year-old Olofsson was selected in the seventh-round of the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons playing in the Swedish Elite League before signing with the Sabres in April 2018.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

