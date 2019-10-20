Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Sharks Sum

October 20, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 1 1 2—4
San Jose 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Johansson 4 (Scandella, Jokiharju), 12:10. 2, San Jose, Meier 2 (E.Karlsson, Thornton), 16:00 (pp).

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 3 (Jokiharju, Vesey), 17:03.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 3 (E.Karlsson, Couture), 0:44 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 5 (McCabe, Johansson), 2:28. 6, San Jose, Sorensen 2 (Burns, Gambrell), 2:50. 7, Buffalo, Girgensons 1 (Okposo, Larsson), 12:15.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-11-14_35. San Jose 8-11-13_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 4.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 2-1-1 (32 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-4-0 (35-31).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska