Sabres-Sharks Sums

Buffalo 1 1 2—4 San Jose 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Johansson 4 (Scandella, Jokiharju), 12:10. 2, San Jose, Meier 2 (E.Karlsson, Thornton), 16:00 (pp). Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Mittelstadt (too many men on the ice), 14:50; Larsson, BUF, (slashing), 19:20.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 3 (Jokiharju, Vesey), 17:03. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (holding), 3:09; Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 9:18; Okposo, BUF, (holding), 12:14; Dahlin, BUF, (tripping), 18:52.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 3 (E.Karlsson, Couture), 0:44 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 5 (McCabe, Johansson), 2:28. 6, San Jose, Sorensen 2 (Burns, Gambrell), 2:50. 7, Buffalo, Girgensons 1 (Okposo, Larsson), 12:15. Penalties_Marleau, SJ, (tripping), 6:24; Dillon, SJ, (hooking), 13:41.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-11-14_35. San Jose 8-11-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; San Jose 2 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 2-1-1 (32 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-4-0 (35-31).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Derek Nansen.

