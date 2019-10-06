Listen Live Sports

Saint-Etienne edges Lyon 1-0 thanks to late winner

October 6, 2019 6:48 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Substitute Robert Beric scored late to give Saint-Etienne a 1-0 victory over Lyon and propel the team out of last place in the French league on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne jumped to 13th place, above Lyon in 14th.

Beric headed in a cross from Ryad Boudebouz to grab the winner in the 90th minute. Lyon had only 10 men on the field at the time with its captain, Léo Dubois, forced off injured after manager Sylvinho had already made three changes.

It was the first game in charge for Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel, a former Lyon player.

Also, Nimes drew 2-2 at Lille, while Reims won 1-0 at Rennes.

On Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 4-0 win over Angers. PSG kept a two-point lead over Nantes, which beat Nice 1-0.

Angers is in third place, five points behind PSG.

