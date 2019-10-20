Listen Live Sports

Saints-Bears Stats

October 20, 2019 8:07 pm
 
New Orleans 9 3 14 10—36
Chicago 7 3 0 15—25
First Quarter

NO_safety, 13:29.

NO_J.Hill 7 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 3:14.

Chi_Patterson 102 kickoff return (Pineiro kick), 2:59.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 46, 11:33.

NO_FG Lutz 39, 6:31.

Third Quarter

NO_Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 12:00.

NO_T.Hill 4 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 2:55.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 30, 12:45.

NO_Murray 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:33.

Chi_A.Robinson 7 pass from Trubisky (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 2:31.

Chi_Wims 6 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :48.

A_62,306.

___

NO Chi
First downs 24 16
Total Net Yards 424 252
Rushes-yards 35-151 7-17
Passing 273 235
Punt Returns 5-46 2-6
Kickoff Returns 3-54 4-163
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-0 34-54-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 2-16
Punts 4-42.3 7-37.6
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 4-35 3-10
Time of Possession 37:26 22:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Murray 27-119, T.Hill 2-21, Bridgewater 4-7, Line 1-3, Zenner 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 3-10, Montgomery 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-38-0-281. Chicago, Trubisky 34-54-0-251.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 9-131, Murray 5-31, J.Hill 3-43, Ginn 2-48, Line 1-12, Washington 1-6, Zenner 1-6, T.Hill 1-4. Chicago, A.Robinson 10-87, Cohen 9-19, Miller 5-64, Shaheen 2-24, Patterson 2-21, Montgomery 2-13, Burton 2-11, Wims 1-6, Gabriel 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 42, Lutz 52.

