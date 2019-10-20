Saints-Bears Stats

|New Orleans
|9
|3
|14
|10—36
|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|15—25
|First Quarter
NO_safety, 13:29.
NO_J.Hill 7 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 3:14.
Chi_Patterson 102 kickoff return (Pineiro kick), 2:59.
Chi_FG Pineiro 46, 11:33.
NO_FG Lutz 39, 6:31.
NO_Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 12:00.
NO_T.Hill 4 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 2:55.
NO_FG Lutz 30, 12:45.
NO_Murray 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:33.
Chi_A.Robinson 7 pass from Trubisky (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 2:31.
Chi_Wims 6 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :48.
A_62,306.
|NO
|Chi
|First downs
|24
|16
|Total Net Yards
|424
|252
|Rushes-yards
|35-151
|7-17
|Passing
|273
|235
|Punt Returns
|5-46
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|4-163
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-0
|34-54-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-16
|Punts
|4-42.3
|7-37.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|3-10
|Time of Possession
|37:26
|22:34
RUSHING_New Orleans, Murray 27-119, T.Hill 2-21, Bridgewater 4-7, Line 1-3, Zenner 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 3-10, Montgomery 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Miller 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Bridgewater 23-38-0-281. Chicago, Trubisky 34-54-0-251.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 9-131, Murray 5-31, J.Hill 3-43, Ginn 2-48, Line 1-12, Washington 1-6, Zenner 1-6, T.Hill 1-4. Chicago, A.Robinson 10-87, Cohen 9-19, Miller 5-64, Shaheen 2-24, Patterson 2-21, Montgomery 2-13, Burton 2-11, Wims 1-6, Gabriel 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 42, Lutz 52.
