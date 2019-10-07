Listen Live Sports

Sampdoria parts ways with coach Di Francesco

October 7, 2019 3:50 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Sampdoria has parted ways with coach Eusebio Di Francesco after losing six of its first seven Serie A matches of the season.

Sampdoria said on its website Monday that the decision was made by mutual consent.

Sampdoria is in last place in Serie A with just three points. Club president Massimo Ferrero said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Hellas Verona that he would meet with Di Francesco on Sunday before making a decision on his future.

Sampdoria did not immediately announce a new coach, but Italian media reported that Giuseppe Iachini is the favorite to replace Di Francesco.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

