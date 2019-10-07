San Lorenzo-Cavaliers, Box

BUENAS AIRES (89)

Mata 1-5 0-0 3, Wiliams 2-4 0-0 4, Pinero 6-12 0-0 16, Aguirre 3-11 0-0 7, Tucker 7-14 3-3 17, Vildoza 1-4 2-2 4, Thygesen 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 1-4 0-0 2, Fjelurup 1-4 0-0 2, Batista 9-12 2-2 20, Gonzalez 4-8 2-2 14, Bihurriet 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-80 9-9 89.

CLEVELAND (120)

Osman 4-10 3-3 12, Love 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 7-12 0-1 14, Sexton 3-7 0-0 8, Knight 1-2 0-0 3, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Nance Jr. 5-8 4-4 15, Martin 1-6 1-1 3, Clarkson 6-11 2-2 17, Garland 4-4 0-0 9, Dellavedova 1-5 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2 3-3 5, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Macura 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 7-9 1-1 16, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Bolden 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 46-89 15-17 120.

Buenas Aires 24 29 21 15— 89 Cleveland 21 43 26 30—120

3-Point Goals_Buenas Aires 10-29 (Gonzalez 4-6, Pinero 4-8, Mata 1-4, Aguirre 1-5, Vildoza 0-2, Tucker 0-4), Cleveland 13-38 (Clarkson 3-7, Sexton 2-4, Garland 1-1, Hamilton 1-1, Wade 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Knight 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Osman 1-4, Dellavedova 1-4, Thornwell 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Love 0-3, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Buenas Aires 38 (Wiliams 11), Cleveland 42 (Thompson 10). Assists_Buenas Aires 17 (Aguirre 7), Cleveland 27 (Osman 5). Total Fouls_Buenas Aires 18, Cleveland 18. A_9,902 (20,562).

