Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Lorenzo-Cavaliers, Box

October 7, 2019 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BUENAS AIRES (89)

Mata 1-5 0-0 3, Wiliams 2-4 0-0 4, Pinero 6-12 0-0 16, Aguirre 3-11 0-0 7, Tucker 7-14 3-3 17, Vildoza 1-4 2-2 4, Thygesen 0-1 0-0 0, Caffaro 1-4 0-0 2, Fjelurup 1-4 0-0 2, Batista 9-12 2-2 20, Gonzalez 4-8 2-2 14, Bihurriet 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-80 9-9 89.

CLEVELAND (120)

Osman 4-10 3-3 12, Love 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 7-12 0-1 14, Sexton 3-7 0-0 8, Knight 1-2 0-0 3, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Nance Jr. 5-8 4-4 15, Martin 1-6 1-1 3, Clarkson 6-11 2-2 17, Garland 4-4 0-0 9, Dellavedova 1-5 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2 3-3 5, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Macura 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 7-9 1-1 16, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Bolden 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 46-89 15-17 120.

Buenas Aires 24 29 21 15— 89
Cleveland 21 43 26 30—120

3-Point Goals_Buenas Aires 10-29 (Gonzalez 4-6, Pinero 4-8, Mata 1-4, Aguirre 1-5, Vildoza 0-2, Tucker 0-4), Cleveland 13-38 (Clarkson 3-7, Sexton 2-4, Garland 1-1, Hamilton 1-1, Wade 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Knight 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Osman 1-4, Dellavedova 1-4, Thornwell 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Love 0-3, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Buenas Aires 38 (Wiliams 11), Cleveland 42 (Thompson 10). Assists_Buenas Aires 17 (Aguirre 7), Cleveland 27 (Osman 5). Total Fouls_Buenas Aires 18, Cleveland 18. A_9,902 (20,562).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins