The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sargent scores 2nd goal of season for Werder Bremen

October 19, 2019 9:05 pm
 
American forward Josh Sargent scored his second goal of the season for Werder Bremen, putting the hosts ahead in a 1-1 tie against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, scored in the seventh minute. He redirected a pass to Maximiliano Eggestein on the right flank, then ran onto the return feed and one-timed a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area. The ball deflected off a foot of defender Dedryck Boyata and over the outstretched left arm of diving goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Sargent also scored against Augsburg on Sept. 1.

Dodi Lukebakio tied the score in the 70th minute.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

