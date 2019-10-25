Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sassuolo beats Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A

October 25, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Sassuolo beat Hellas Verona 1-0 Friday in a matchup between two teams in the bottom half of the Serie A standings.

Filip Duricic scored shortly after the break with a blistering long-range effort.

Sassuolo moved up to 13th place, level on points with 15th-place Verona.

Verona hit the post twice, first by Davide Faraoni a minute before Duricic’s goal and again two minutes after Duricic’s score by Valerio Verre.

Advertisement

Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan also hit the post in stoppage time.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal