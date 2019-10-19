Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s best

October 19, 2019 9:10 pm
 
3 min read
Share       

STARS

—Shane Buechele, SMU, set career highs with six TD passes and 457 passing yards as the No. 19 Mustangs improved to 7-0 with a 45-21 win over Temple.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, accounted for 393 yards and five TDs as the No. 5 Sooners cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia.

—AJ Dillon, Boston College, ran for 223 yards and three TDs in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State.

Advertisement

—Joe Burrow, LSU, threw for 327 yards and four TDs to break the school season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, rushed for 192 yards and a score and the No. 3 Tigers routed Louisville 45-10 for their 22nd consecutive victory.

—Jared Scott, Prairie View A&M, caught four passes for 145 yards and two TDs in a 51-0 win over Virginia Lynchburg.

—Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw for 379 yards and five TDs as the Tigers rolled to a 65-22 win over Brown.

—Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high four TDs to help the No. 9 Gators bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina 38-27.

—Tom Flacco, Towson, threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the first half in a 56-7 rout of Bucknell.

—Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, intercepted three passes in a 45-30 win over Southern Mississippi.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

—Brock Purdy, Iowa State, threw for 378 yards and TDs in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech.

—Sirgeo Hoffman, Portland State, ran for a career-high 221 yards and two TDs in a 38-30 win over Northern Colorado.

—Josh Davis, Weber State, set a school record with 328 rushing yards and scored four TDs as the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona 51-28.

___

ILLINI DOWN BADGERS

The plan was for Wisconsin to roll into a showdown with Ohio State next week unbeaten, with a defense putting up historic numbers and a Heisman Trophy contender at running back.

Illinois had other plans.

James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and the Illini pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini, who were 30 1/2-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that set up the winning drive

___

NUMBERS

1_Victories by No. 24 Appalachian State as an AP Top 25 team after beating Louisiana-Monroe 52-7. The Mountaineers lost to Georgia Southern last season, the only other time they’ve been ranked.

59_Since No. 20 Minnesota last started a season 7-0 before this year.

___

HEBERT RALLIES DUCKS

For all he’s accomplished in his Oregon career, Justin Herbert had never faced the challenge of rallying from this much of a deficit, on the road and against the Ducks’ most hated rival.

Doing so would all but lock up the Pac-12 North, keep Oregon on the very fringes of the College Football Playoff conversation and put a nail in Washington’s hopes of repeating as conference champs.

Herbert capped Oregon’s rally from a 14-point second-half deficit with a 5-yard TD pass to Jaylon Redd with 5:10 left, and No. 12 Oregon rallied to beat No. 25 Washington 35-31.

What was expected to be a defensive showdown turned into an offensive shootout with both Herbert and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason taking the spotlight.

Eason was great. Herbert was better.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska