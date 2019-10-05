Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Boston U. 7, Union 3
Providence 7, Maine 0
UMass Lowell 5, Ala. Huntsville 1
Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2
RPI 6, Brock 3
