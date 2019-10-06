Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 6, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Boston U. 7, Union 3

Providence 7, Maine 0

UMass Lowell 5, Ala. Huntsville 1

RIT 3, Colgate 1

Advertisement

Michigan Tech 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3, OT

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 6, Merrimack 2

WEST

Mercyhurst 3, Arizona St. 2

EXHIBITION

Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

RPI 6, Brock 3

N. Michigan 4, USA Under-18 3

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Clarkson 7, Royal Military College 0

Vermont 6, Guelph 1

W. Michigan 6, Northern Alberta 1

Holy Cross 9, Simon Fraser 0

Minnesota St. 5, Mount Royal 2

Colorado College 4, Trinity Western 1

Alberta 5, Minn. Duluth 3

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore