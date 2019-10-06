Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Boston U. 7, Union 3

Providence 7, Maine 0

UMass Lowell 5, Ala. Huntsville 1

RIT 3, Colgate 1

Michigan Tech 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3, OT

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 6, Merrimack 2

WEST

Mercyhurst 3, Arizona St. 2

EXHIBITION

Boston College 4, New Brunswick 2

RPI 6, Brock 3

N. Michigan 4, USA Under-18 3

Clarkson 7, Royal Military College 0

Vermont 6, Guelph 1

W. Michigan 6, Northern Alberta 1

Holy Cross 9, Simon Fraser 0

Minnesota St. 5, Mount Royal 2

Colorado College 4, Trinity Western 1

Alberta 5, Minn. Duluth 3

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1

