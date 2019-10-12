Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT
Northeastern 2, Union 1
Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
Robert Morris 4, Bentley 1
RPI 5, UConn 3
St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2
Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5
Alaska 2, Michigan Tech 1
Clarkson 1, Michigan 1, OT
Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3
Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1
Minnesota St. 5, Arizona St. 0
N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0
New Hampshire 4, Miami 4, OT
North Dakota 8, Canisius 1
Ohio St. 3, RIT 1
Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0
St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2, OT
W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2
WEST
Providence 2, USA Under-18 1, OT
