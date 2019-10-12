Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 12, 2019 11:12 pm
 
EAST

Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT

Northeastern 2, Union 1

Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Robert Morris 4, Bentley 1

RPI 5, UConn 3

St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2

Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

MIDWEST

Alaska 2, Michigan Tech 1

Clarkson 1, Michigan 1, OT

Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1

Minnesota St. 5, Arizona St. 0

N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0

New Hampshire 4, Miami 4, OT

North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

Ohio St. 3, RIT 1

Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2, OT

W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

WEST

EXHIBITION

Providence 2, USA Under-18 1, OT

