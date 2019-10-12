Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 12, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT

Northeastern 2, Union 1

Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Advertisement

Robert Morris 4, Bentley 1

RPI 5, UConn 3

St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2

Wisconsin 11, Merrimack 5

MIDWEST

Alaska 2, Michigan Tech 1

Clarkson 1, Michigan 1, OT

Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Minnesota St. 5, Arizona St. 0

N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0

New Hampshire 4, Miami 4, OT

North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

Ohio St. 3, RIT 1

Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2, OT

W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

WEST

Minnesota 4, Colorado College 3

EXHIBITION

Providence 2, USA Under-18 1, OT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched