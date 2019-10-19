Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 4, Robert Morris 1

Colgate 0, UMass Lowell 0, OT

Holy Cross 2, Northeastern 2, OT

N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 3

Advertisement

Providence 4, Clarkson 2

Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3

RIT 4, Merrimack 0

RPI 7, Canisius 2

UMass 5, Union 0

Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 0

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1, OT

Ferris St. 3, Miami 1

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Minnesota 4, Niagara 2

Minnesota St. 2, North Dakota 1

Omaha 2, Ohio St. 1

Wisconsin 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.