Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 45, St. John Paul the Great 7
Christchurch 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 30
Episcopal 24, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Flint Hill School 62, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 0
Fuqua School 42, Massanutten Military 14
Grayson County 17, Eastern Montgomery 6
Hampton 26, Bethel 14
Manassas Park 33, Fredericksburg Christian 7
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 48, Hampton Roads 0
Potomac School 48, Saint James, Md. 27
St. Albans, D.C. 21, Bishop O’Connell 16
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Va. Episcopal 36
Woodside 35, Heritage-Newport News 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
