Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 45, St. John Paul the Great 7

Christchurch 41, Atlantic Shores Christian 30

Episcopal 24, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Flint Hill School 62, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 0

Fuqua School 42, Massanutten Military 14

Grayson County 17, Eastern Montgomery 6

Hampton 26, Bethel 14

Manassas Park 33, Fredericksburg Christian 7

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 48, Hampton Roads 0

Potomac School 48, Saint James, Md. 27

St. Albans, D.C. 21, Bishop O’Connell 16

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Va. Episcopal 36

Woodside 35, Heritage-Newport News 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

