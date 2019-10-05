Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Crossland 54, Central 6

Dulaney 19, Perry Hall 0

Frederick Douglass 32, Potomac 19

John Carroll 48, Severn 7

Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Hampton Roads, Va. 0

Milford Mill 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Parkdale 16, Laurel 8

St. Thomas More, Conn. 42, National Christian Academy 41

Towson 58, Patapsco 28

Wise 70, Bladensburg 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

