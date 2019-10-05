Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Crossland 54, Central 6
Dulaney 19, Perry Hall 0
Frederick Douglass 32, Potomac 19
John Carroll 48, Severn 7
Maryland School for the Deaf 48, Hampton Roads, Va. 0
Milford Mill 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Parkdale 16, Laurel 8
St. Thomas More, Conn. 42, National Christian Academy 41
Towson 58, Patapsco 28
Wise 70, Bladensburg 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.