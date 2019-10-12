Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bayside 24, Tallwood 8
Christchurch 28, Fredericksburg Christian 7
Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 24, Chincoteague 21
Fork Union Prep 24, Trinity Episcopal 22
Georgetown Prep, Md. 23, Episcopal 9
Manassas Park 61, Hampton Roads 18
Phoebus 70, Denbigh 0
St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 28
TJ-Richmond 29, John Marshall 0
The Covenant School 82, Va. Episcopal 20
