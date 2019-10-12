Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

October 12, 2019 7:48 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 24, Tallwood 8

Christchurch 28, Fredericksburg Christian 7

Eastern Shore Bucks, Del. 24, Chincoteague 21

Fork Union Prep 24, Trinity Episcopal 22

Georgetown Prep, Md. 23, Episcopal 9

Manassas Park 61, Hampton Roads 18

Phoebus 70, Denbigh 0

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 28

TJ-Richmond 29, John Marshall 0

The Covenant School 82, Va. Episcopal 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

