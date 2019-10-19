Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

October 19, 2019 6:00 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop O’Connell 0

Benedictine 27, Woodberry Forest 26

Bullis, Md. 36, Episcopal 19

Christchurch 21, Isle of Wight Academy 7

Denbigh 16, Bethel 14

McLean 41, Herndon 2

Menchville 21, Heritage-Newport News 20

Norcom 52, Granby 0

Roanoke Catholic 48, Blue Ridge School 27

Sherando 34, John Handley 31, OT

St. Michael 73, Massanutten Military 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Trinity Episcopal 44, Potomac School 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

