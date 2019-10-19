Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop O’Connell 0
Benedictine 27, Woodberry Forest 26
Bullis, Md. 36, Episcopal 19
Christchurch 21, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Denbigh 16, Bethel 14
McLean 41, Herndon 2
Menchville 21, Heritage-Newport News 20
Norcom 52, Granby 0
Roanoke Catholic 48, Blue Ridge School 27
Sherando 34, John Handley 31, OT
St. Michael 73, Massanutten Military 0
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Trinity Episcopal 44, Potomac School 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
