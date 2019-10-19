Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bullis 36, Episcopal, Va. 19
Centennial 41, Mt. Hebron 26
DuVal 14, Bladensburg 6
Frederick Douglass 51, Surrattsville 0
Georgetown Prep 14, Landon 7
Gonzaga College, D.C. 28, Dematha 26
Long Reach 20, Wilde Lake 18
McDonogh School 14, Mt. St. Joseph’s 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
