Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Re-signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Shakial Taylor from the practice squad. Waived TE Hale Hentges.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Ryan Smith from the NFL Commissioner’s exempt list.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LW Ben Thomson on a one-year contact.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.