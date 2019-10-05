Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 5, 2019 5:37 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland C JC TRetter and Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey, $14,037 each for unsportsmanlike conduct during a Sept. 29 game.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Placed OL Jordan Mills on IR.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Re-signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Shakial Taylor from the practice squad. Waived TE Hale Hentges.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Ryan Smith from the NFL Commissioner’s exempt list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Antti Raanta from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Adin Hill to Tucson.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LW Ben Thomson on a one-year contact.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack’s Gabriel Verplaest five games and fined him undisclosed amount for leaving the player’s bench to join an altercation during a preseason game against Reading on Oct. 4. Suspended Reading’s Hayden Hodgson two games and fined him an undisclosed amount after receiving a match penalty for fighting in the game.

