Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 19, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Released RHP Steven Wright. Assigned RHP Josh A. Smith and OF Gorkys Hernandez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Mark Ogden Jr. Exercised the fourth-year option on F John Collins and third-year options on Gs Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Requested waivers on G Marcus Allen.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Ivan Rabb, C Miles Plumlee and F Bennie Boatwright.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Jordan Oesterle on IR. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Daniel Carr to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled Fs Miikka Salomaki and Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Will Butcher on IR. Activated D Andy Greene from IR.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright indefinitely.

