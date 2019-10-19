Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Released RHP Steven Wright. Assigned RHP Josh A. Smith and OF Gorkys Hernandez outright to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Requested waivers on F Kenny Gabriel. Signed G Mark Ogden Jr. and requested waivers on him. Exercised the fourth-year option on F John Collins and third-year options on Gs Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs Milton Doyle and Justin Simon and F Simisola Shittu.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Requested waivers on G Marcus Allen.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Ivan Rabb, C Miles Plumlee and F Bennie Boatwright.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Brett Toth on the non-football injury list. Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the exempt list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson. Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from the non-football injury list. Signed LB Derick Roberson from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released WR Cam Sims. Signed RB Craig Reynolds from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Jordan Oesterle on IR. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Daniel Carr to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled Fs Miikka Salomaki and Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Will Butcher on IR. Activated D Andy Greene from IR.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright indefinitely.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.