The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Savarino scores in 87th, Real Salt Lake beats Timbers 2-1

October 20, 2019 12:22 am
 
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored in the 87th minute and Real Salt Lake beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 in the first round of the MLS playoffs Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake advanced to play at the Seattle Sounders in the conference semifinals Wednesday night.

Joao Plata’s cross along the top of the box was deflected by Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma but slipped through to Savarino who settled it at the top of the box and punched it home .

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a header to finish Corey Baird’s diagonal cross.

Dairon Asprilla tied it at 1 for the Timbers in the 47th minute, heading Sebastián Blanco’s corner into the right corner.

Nick Rimando preserved the 1-all tie in the 66th minute with a diving save of Sebastián Blanco’s long-distance shot .

