Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scherzer working another Nats’ no-hit bid in NLCS Game 2

October 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has not allowed a hit through five innings in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scherzer issued a one-out walk to Kolten Wong in the first inning for St. Louis’ only baserunner so far. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has struck out nine and thrown 78 pitches.

Washington won 2-0 in Game 1 behind Aníbal Sánchez, who allowed the Cardinals’ only hit of the night with two out in the eighth inning.

Scherzer, a St. Louis native, has a record five career postseason no-hit bids of at least five innings, according to Elias Sports. He came closest to finishing in Game 3 of the 2017 NL Division Series, getting one out in the seventh inning before allowing a hit.

Advertisement

Sánchez and Scherzer also began the 2013 ALCS with consecutive no-hit bids of at least five innings for Detroit against Boston.

Washington leads 1-0 on Saturday on Michael A. Taylor’s homer on Adam Wainwright’s first pitch of the third inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched