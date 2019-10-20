HONOLULU (AP) — Mike Schmidt came off the bench to account for four touchdowns and Air Force beat Hawaii 56-26 on Saturday night.

The Falcons (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West), who had 324 total yards by halftime, scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and seven of 10 overall.

Schmidt, a senior quarterback with just three carries for 28 yards in five career games prior to Saturday, relieved starter Donald Hammond III, who left the game midway through Air Force’s first possession after falling on his right (throwing) shoulder.

Schmidt rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries, including scores of 1, 61 and 18 yards. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 147 yards, with a 75-yard TD pass to Geraud Sanders, who finished with three receptions for 116 yards.

Timothy Jackson ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kadin Remsberg added 91 yards and two scores on the ground for the Falcons.

Cole McDonald threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-52 passing with one interception — which Milton Bugg III returned for a 92-yard pick-6 in the closing minutes.

Jared Smart caught 11 passes for 140 yards for the Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2), who finished with 486 total yards, but committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks.

Air Force held a 28-20 lead at halftime.

The Falcons lead the all-time series against Hawaii, 14-7-1, including 8-5-1 in Honolulu.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons rushed for 353 yards and finished with a season-high 522 total yards. They averaged 9.0 yards per play, 6.9 yards per rush and 28.2 yards per completion.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors ranked 12th (last) in turnover margin (minus-2) in the Mountain West and 129th in the nation coming into the weekend. Both of their turnovers Saturday came in the fourth quarter and represented their 10th lost fumble and 11th interception this season.

NEXT UP

Air Force: will host Utah State on Saturday. The Falcons had won three in a row against the Aggies until last year’s 42-32 loss in Logan, Utah.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors visit New Mexico next Saturday. Hawaii has not won in Albuquerque, New Mexico, since the 1987 season and has lost its last six overall meetings against the Lobos.

