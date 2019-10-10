Seahawks-Browns Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (4-1) at CLEVELAND (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seahawks 2-3, Browns 2-3

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 12-6

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Browns 30-13, Dec. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Rams 30-29; Browns lost to 49ers 31-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 6, Browns No. 20

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (8).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (4), PASS (26).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (20).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (29), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks looking to start 3-0 on road for first time since 1980. … Seahawks have started 5-1 only two times in franchise history: 2003, 2013. … Seahawks 30-19-1 in past 50 road games. … QB Russell Wilson had passer rating of 102 or higher in all five games. … Wilson has gone 174 pass attempts since last interception. Career best is 203 without pick, also franchise record. … Wilson is first QB in Super Bowl era with 1,400 yards passing, 12 TDs and zero INTs in first five games. … RB Chris Carson has rushed for at least 100 yards in consecutive games. … Seahawks’ Will Dissly leads NFL tight ends with four touchdown catches. … Seahawks will have new starter at RG as D.J. Fluker expected out with hamstring injury. Either Ethan Pocic or Jamarco Jones likely to start. … Seattle DE Jadeveon Clowney has interception return for TD and fumble recovery in past two games. … Since 2012, Seahawks 53-0 when leading by four points or more at halftime. … Seahawks lead league with 94 percent conversion scoring rate inside opponents’ 20-yard line. … Browns outplayed in all facets in shellacking Monday night at San Francisco. … Browns 0-2 at home. … QB Baker Mayfield not playing with same confidence as rookie, leads NFL with eight interceptions. … Mayfield failed to throw TD pass at San Francisco for first time in career, ending streak of 17 games. … Mayfield struggling to connect with star WR Odell Beckham Jr., who has had just four catches for 47 yards in past two games. … WR Jarvis Landry got 500th career catch last week. His 503 receptions are seventh most in league history for player in first six seasons. … Browns’ defense gashed for 275 yards rushing by 49ers. O-line allowed four sacks to Niners, who flushed Mayfield from pocket all game. … Browns DE Myles Garrett second in league with seven sacks and has 27 ½ in 32 career games. … Browns rookie P Jamie Gillan averaged 56.7 yards on seven punts last week, with long of 71 yards. … Critical game for Browns, who will have bye next week before visiting Patriots. … Fantasy tip: Beckham due to bust out with monster game. Browns tried to be creative in getting top playmaker ball Monday night and that will likely be emphasis again.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

