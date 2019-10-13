Seahawks-Browns Stats

|Seattle
|6
|12
|7
|7—32
|Cleveland
|14
|6
|0
|8—28
|First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 7 run (Seibert kick), 13:01.
Sea_R.Wilson 16 run (kick failed), 8:52.
Cle_Mayfield 10 run (Seibert kick), 4:43.
Cle_Seals-Jones 31 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 14:54.
Sea_FG Myers 38, 10:46.
Sea_FG Myers 20, 7:25.
Sea_J.Brown 17 pass from R.Wilson (run failed), :22.
Sea_J.Brown 6 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 6:00.
Cle_Chubb 3 run (Harris pass from Mayfield), 9:02.
Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 3:30.
A_67,431.
|Sea
|Cle
|First downs
|29
|21
|Total Net Yards
|454
|406
|Rushes-yards
|38-170
|24-157
|Passing
|284
|249
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|2-102
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|22-37-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-11
|0-0
|Punts
|4-39.0
|2-30.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-65
|9-83
|Time of Possession
|33:41
|26:19
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 24-124, R.Wilson 9-31, Prosise 3-8, Metcalf 1-4, Lockett 1-3. Cleveland, Chubb 20-122, Mayfield 4-35.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 23-33-0-295. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-37-3-249.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-75, Metcalf 4-69, Carson 4-35, Moore 3-36, J.Brown 3-29, Willson 2-16, Bellore 1-20, Prosise 1-15. Cleveland, Beckham 6-101, Chubb 5-17, Seals-Jones 3-47, Landry 3-36, Callaway 2-22, Hilliard 2-17, P.Brown 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
