Seahawks-Browns Stats

October 13, 2019 4:44 pm
 
Seattle 6 12 7 7—32
Cleveland 14 6 0 8—28
First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 7 run (Seibert kick), 13:01.

Sea_R.Wilson 16 run (kick failed), 8:52.

Cle_Mayfield 10 run (Seibert kick), 4:43.

Second Quarter

Cle_Seals-Jones 31 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 14:54.

Sea_FG Myers 38, 10:46.

Sea_FG Myers 20, 7:25.

Sea_J.Brown 17 pass from R.Wilson (run failed), :22.

Third Quarter

Sea_J.Brown 6 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 6:00.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 3 run (Harris pass from Mayfield), 9:02.

Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 3:30.

A_67,431.

Sea Cle
First downs 29 21
Total Net Yards 454 406
Rushes-yards 38-170 24-157
Passing 284 249
Punt Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoff Returns 1-21 2-102
Interceptions Ret. 3-18 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 22-37-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-11 0-0
Punts 4-39.0 2-30.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-65 9-83
Time of Possession 33:41 26:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 24-124, R.Wilson 9-31, Prosise 3-8, Metcalf 1-4, Lockett 1-3. Cleveland, Chubb 20-122, Mayfield 4-35.

PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 23-33-0-295. Cleveland, Mayfield 22-37-3-249.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 5-75, Metcalf 4-69, Carson 4-35, Moore 3-36, J.Brown 3-29, Willson 2-16, Bellore 1-20, Prosise 1-15. Cleveland, Beckham 6-101, Chubb 5-17, Seals-Jones 3-47, Landry 3-36, Callaway 2-22, Hilliard 2-17, P.Brown 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

