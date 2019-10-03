Listen Live Sports

Seahawks induct late owner Paul Allen into “Ring of Honor”

October 3, 2019 8:29 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks inducted late owner Paul Allen into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team showed a lengthy tribute video to Allen narrated by former Seahawks fullback Mack Strong. Allen’s sister, Jody, raised the “12 Flag” above the stadium prior to kickoff, wearing a Seahawks jersey.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 and helped keep the team in Seattle after former owner Ken Behring attempted to move them to Southern California. He owned the franchise until his death last year from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Jody Allen, Allen’s sister, became the controlling owner and chair of the franchise following her brother’s death.

Allen is the 12th member of the Ring of Honor, joining Hall of Famers WR Steve Largent, DT Cortez Kennedy, OL Walter Jones, and former stars QB Jim Zorn, CB Dave Brown, RB Curt Warner, DE Jacob Green, QB Dave Krieg, coach Chuck Knox and broadcaster Pete Gross.

