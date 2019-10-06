Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 1, Minnesota United 0

October 6, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 0 0
Seattle 1 0 1

First half_1, Seattle, Torres, 1 (Jones), 29th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Opara, Minnesota, 23rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Eric Boria, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_47,297.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Robin Lod, 83rd), Jan Gregus (Kevin Molino, 70th); Darwin Quintero (Mason Toye, 71st), Angelo Rodriguez.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Bradley Shaun Smith, Roman Torres; Joevin Jones (Jordy Delem, 79th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 89th), Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (Luis Silva, 90th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore