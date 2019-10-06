Seattle 1, Minnesota United 0

Minnesota 0 0 — 0 Seattle 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Seattle, Torres, 1 (Jones), 29th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Opara, Minnesota, 23rd.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Eric Boria, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_47,297.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Robin Lod, 83rd), Jan Gregus (Kevin Molino, 70th); Darwin Quintero (Mason Toye, 71st), Angelo Rodriguez.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Bradley Shaun Smith, Roman Torres; Joevin Jones (Jordy Delem, 79th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 89th), Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz (Luis Silva, 90th).

