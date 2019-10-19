Listen Live Sports

Seattle 4, FC Dallas 3

October 19, 2019 6:43 pm
 
FC Dallas 1 2 0 3
Seattle 2 1 1 4

First half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 12 (Roldan), 18th minute; 2, Seattle, Morris, 11 (Jones), 22nd; 3, FC Dallas, Cannon, 2, 39th.

Second half_4, FC Dallas, Hedges, 2 (Barrios), 63rd; 5, Seattle, Morris, 12 (Svensson), 74th; 6, FC Dallas, Acosta, 3 (Ziegler), 82nd; 7, Seattle, Morris, 13, 113th.

Extra time_None.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, FC Dallas, 25th; Cannon, FC Dallas, 44th; Gonzalez, FC Dallas, 88th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jason White, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_37,722.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan (Paxton Pomykal, 77th), Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Brandon Servania (Edwin Cerrillo, 108th); Jesus Ferreira (Harold Mosquera, 78th), Zdenek Ondrasek (Jacori Hayes, 90th+6).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Luis Silva, 111th), Bradley Shaun Smith (Victor Rodriguez, 67th), Roman Torres; Joevin Jones (Nouhou Tolo, 97th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jordy Delem, 115th), Raul Ruidiaz.

