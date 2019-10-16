Listen Live Sports

SEC media day: New stars, familiar favorites, NCAA concerns

October 16, 2019 5:00 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has a new wave of highly rated recruits to replace departed stars, Kentucky remains the favorite and two programs could be in the NCAA crosshairs.

Those are among the storylines for SEC men’s basketball media day held Wednesday in Birmingham.

Among those taking the podium are LSU coach Will Wade and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. Both programs are coming off terrific seasons but also were among those caught up in a federal investigation into corruption in and around college basketball.

Auburn has said it expects to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA, as North Carolina State and Kansas already have.

On the court, teams welcomed some five-star recruits. Georgia brought in freshman Anthony Edwards, rated the No. 2 overall recruit. Florida got graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear along with five-star prospect Scottie Lewis. Kentucky’s latest class of talented freshmen includes Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney. LSU has Trendon Watford.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

