Second-half shutout, Roth FGs lift Delaware to 16-10 win

October 19, 2019 5:25 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jake Roth kicked two second-half field goals and Delaware held New Hampshire scoreless after the break for a 16-10 victory on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association clash between ranked teams in the FCS.

Delaware (4-3, 2-1), the 24th-ranked team in the STATS FCS poll, snapped the Wildcats’ four-game win streak with a stout second-half defense, forcing three turnovers — two fumble recoveries and an interception in the red zone — and holding New Hampshire to 27 yards rushing in the half.

Meanwhile, Roth booted a 33-yard field goal to open the second half and a 29-yarder with 2:46 left in the game. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Roth bounced a 52-yard try off the right upright.

Prince Smith Jr. intercepted his second pass of the game, allowing New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1), ranked No. 22 in the STATS FCS poll, to grab a 10-3 lead when Carlos Washington pounded in from the 4.

The Wildcats defenders held Delaware to 0-for-4 on third down conversions in the first half.

