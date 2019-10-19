Listen Live Sports

Senators-Coyotes Sum

October 19, 2019 9:54 pm
 
Ottawa 0 0 2—2
Arizona 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Capobianco 1 (Hinostroza, Goligoski), 7:09. 2, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 1 (Keller, Stepan), 8:32.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Garland 4 (Schmaltz, Richardson), 9:40.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Soderberg 2 (Goligoski, Garland), 1:18 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Namestnikov 3, 2:58 (sh). 6, Ottawa, Tierney 2 (Chabot, Anderson), 4:08 (pp). 7, Arizona, Crouse 1, 19:05.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 5-10-21_36. Arizona 8-8-12_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Arizona 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 1-4-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Arizona, Raanta 1-0-1 (36-34).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.

