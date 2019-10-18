Senators-Golden Knights Sum

Ottawa 1 0 1 0—2 Vegas 2 0 0 0—3 Vegas won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Vegas, Smith 6 (Marchessault), 4:12. 2, Ottawa, Chabot 1 (Tierney, Brown), 5:12. 3, Vegas, Holden 1 (Pacioretty, Stone), 13:32 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Pageau 2 (Brown, Ennis), 4:25.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Ottawa 2 (Ryan NG, Namestnikov G, Duclair NG, Ennis G, Tkachuk NG), Vegas 3 (Pirri G, Stone NG, Smith NG, Theodore G, Marchessault G).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-11-10-5_39. Vegas 16-16-20-2_54.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 0-1-1 (54 shots-52 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-2-0 (39-37).

A_18,171 (17,367). T_2:54.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Vaughan Rody.

