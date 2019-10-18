Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Senators-Golden Knights Sums

October 18, 2019 1:43 am
 
Ottawa 1 0 1 0—2
Vegas 2 0 0 0—3
Vegas won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Vegas, Smith 6 (Marchessault), 4:12. 2, Ottawa, Chabot 1 (Tierney, Brown), 5:12. 3, Vegas, Holden 1 (Pacioretty, Stone), 13:32 (pp). Penalties_Reaves, VGK, Major (fighting), 2:27; Sabourin, OTT, Major (fighting), 2:27; Carrier, VGK, (holding), 9:25; Duclair, OTT, (tripping), 11:33.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (holding stick), 5:58; Fleury, VGK, served by Pirri, (tripping), 11:11; Nosek, VGK, (interference), 15:47; McNabb, VGK, (high sticking), 20:00.

Third Period_4, Ottawa, Pageau 2 (Brown, Ennis), 4:25. Penalties_Duclair, OTT, (boarding), 14:52.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Ottawa 2 (Ryan NG, Namestnikov G, Duclair NG, Ennis G, Tkachuk NG), Vegas 3 (Pirri G, Stone NG, Smith NG, Theodore G, Marchessault G).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-11-10-5_39. Vegas 16-16-20-2_54.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 0-1-1 (54 shots-52 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-2-0 (39-37).

A_18,171 (17,367). T_2:54.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Vaughan Rody.

