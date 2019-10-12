Sex-assault case dropped against Michigan State trainer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a felony sexual-assault case against a Michigan State University athletic trainer who separately was among several people at the school implicated in the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

David Jager was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in a 2016 incident involving a woman in Lansing. The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office told a judge Friday that it was dismissing the charge.

The case wasn’t related to Nassar.

But the state attorney general’s office last year concluded that Jager and 10 others at Michigan State knew about but didn’t report Nassar’s sexual abuse of gymnasts and other female athletes. Nassar was convicted and sentenced to decades in prison.

Jager has been on unpaid leave since late August.

