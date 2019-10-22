Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shakhtar draws 2-2 with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League

October 22, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk salvaged a 2-2 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday as both teams failed to gain a clear grip on second place in Group C.

Shakhtar took an early lead through Yevhen Konoplyanka before its Croatian opponent leveled thanks to Dani Olmo’s finish from a low cross.

Shakhtar handed Dinamo the lead when goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov brought down Mario Gavranovic in the penalty area. Mislav Orsic stepped up to score the spot kick.

However, it was Shakhtar’s turn to level through Brazilian right-back Dodo in the 75th minute.

Advertisement

Dinamo ended a 13-game losing run in European away games but could have taken the win, with Olmo twice hitting the post in the second half.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

A win for either team would have given it a strong hold of the second qualifying spot in Group C since Italian side Atalanta, which plays Manchester City later, lost both of its opening two games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified