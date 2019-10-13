Shaquil Barrett active for Bucs vs. Panthers in London

LONDON (AP) — NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game in London against Carolina despite an oblique injury.

Barrett was listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Panthers but is set to play.

The Panthers will be without cornerback Donte Jackson. He is missing his third straight game with a groin injury.

The inactive players for the Bucs are tackle Demar Dotson, guard Alex Cappa, linebacker Jack Cichy, receiver Breshad Perriman, linebacker Noah Dawkins, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor and tight end Tanner Hudson.

The inactive players for the Panthers are quarterback Cam Newton, tackle Greg Little, defensive end Christian Miller, guard Trai Turner, defensive back Natrell Jamerson and linebacker Bryan Cox.

