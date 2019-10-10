Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Blackhawks Sum

October 10, 2019 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 2 2 1—5
Chicago 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 1 (Saad), 5:07. 2, San Jose, Labanc 1 (E.Kane, Couture), 11:30 (pp). 3, Chicago, Shaw 1 (Maatta, Strome), 13:22. 4, San Jose, Marleau 1 (E.Karlsson, Gambrell), 19:43 (pp).

Second Period_5, Chicago, Shaw 2 (DeBrincat), 9:27. 6, San Jose, Burns 2 (Gambrell), 10:00. 7, Chicago, Strome 1 (P.Kane, Gustafsson), 12:14. 8, San Jose, Marleau 2 (Burns, Meier), 17:46.

Third Period_9, San Jose, Goodrow 2 (Thornton, M.Karlsson), 4:47.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-12-11_34. Chicago 15-7-8_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-1-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-2-0 (34-29).

A_21,455 (19,717). T_2:22.

Referees_Brad Meier, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign