Sharks-Blackhawks Sum

San Jose 2 2 1—5 Chicago 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Chicago, Kubalik 1 (Saad), 5:07. 2, San Jose, Labanc 1 (E.Kane, Couture), 11:30 (pp). 3, Chicago, Shaw 1 (Maatta, Strome), 13:22. 4, San Jose, Marleau 1 (E.Karlsson, Gambrell), 19:43 (pp).

Second Period_5, Chicago, Shaw 2 (DeBrincat), 9:27. 6, San Jose, Burns 2 (Gambrell), 10:00. 7, Chicago, Strome 1 (P.Kane, Gustafsson), 12:14. 8, San Jose, Marleau 2 (Burns, Meier), 17:46.

Third Period_9, San Jose, Goodrow 2 (Thornton, M.Karlsson), 4:47.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-12-11_34. Chicago 15-7-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-1-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-2-0 (34-29).

A_21,455 (19,717). T_2:22.

Referees_Brad Meier, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

