Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Canadiens Sum

October 24, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 3 0—4
Montreal 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Cousins 1 (Thompson), 16:36. 2, San Jose, Kane 5 (Hertl, Couture), 19:05 (pp).

Second Period_3, San Jose, Kane 6 (Burns, Hertl), 4:54 (pp). 4, San Jose, Labanc 3 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 8:08. 5, San Jose, M.Karlsson 1 (Thornton, Marleau), 19:24. 6, Montreal, Armia 5 (Domi, Weber), 19:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-6-9_23. Montreal 13-16-8_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Montreal, Price 4-2-1 (23-19).

T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead