Sharks-Canadiens Sum

San Jose 1 3 0—4 Montreal 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Cousins 1 (Thompson), 16:36. 2, San Jose, Kane 5 (Hertl, Couture), 19:05 (pp).

Second Period_3, San Jose, Kane 6 (Burns, Hertl), 4:54 (pp). 4, San Jose, Labanc 3 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 8:08. 5, San Jose, M.Karlsson 1 (Thornton, Marleau), 19:24. 6, Montreal, Armia 5 (Domi, Weber), 19:46.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-6-9_23. Montreal 13-16-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Montreal, Price 4-2-1 (23-19).

T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Travis Toomey.

