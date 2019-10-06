Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Ducks Sum

October 6, 2019 12:39 am
 
San Jose 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Del Zotto 1 (Kase), 3:38.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Couture 1 (Dillon, E.Karlsson), 5:44. 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1 (Kase, Lindholm), 6:51. 4, Anaheim, Henrique 1, 18:48.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-15-14_36. Anaheim 12-10-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 0-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (36-35).

A_15,795 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Travis Toomey.

