Sharks-Maple Leafs Sum

October 25, 2019 9:28 pm
 
San Jose 1 0 0—1
Toronto 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Burns, Hertl), 10:35.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Muzzin 2 (Mikheyev, Spezza), 19:57.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Rielly 3 (Nylander), 14:31. 4, Toronto, Mikheyev 4 (Marner), 19:12. 5, Toronto, Matthews 9 (Marner), 19:30.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-3-6_16. Toronto 8-9-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 2-4-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 5-2-1 (16-15).

T_2:15.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.

