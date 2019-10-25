Sharks-Maple Leafs Sum

|San Jose
|1
|0
|0—1
|Toronto
|0
|1
|3—4
First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Burns, Hertl), 10:35.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Muzzin 2 (Mikheyev, Spezza), 19:57.
Third Period_3, Toronto, Rielly 3 (Nylander), 14:31. 4, Toronto, Mikheyev 4 (Marner), 19:12. 5, Toronto, Matthews 9 (Marner), 19:30.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-3-6_16. Toronto 8-9-12_29.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 5.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 2-4-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 5-2-1 (16-15).
T_2:15.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.
