Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Predators Sums

October 8, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 0 1 1—2
Nashville 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 1 (Sissons, Ellis), 6:16. Penalties_Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 14:00; Carrick, SJ, Major (fighting), 14:00; Kane, SJ, (interference), 16:02.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 2, 10:25 (pp). 3, San Jose, Kane 1 (Couture, Burns), 15:12 (pp). Penalties_Granlund, NSH, (hooking), 2:57; Thornton, SJ, (cross checking), 5:12; Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 9:40; Duchene, NSH, (interference), 15:06; Burns, SJ, (interference), 19:00; Johansen, NSH, (hooking), 19:52.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Turris 1 (Grimaldi), 2:51. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 3 (Granlund, Duchene), 7:24. 6, San Jose, Burns 1 (Gambrell, Bergmann), 15:37. 7, Nashville, Fabbro 1 (Johansen), 18:19. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (hooking), 12:09.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-18-10_35. Nashville 9-7-9_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 0-3-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-0-0 (35-33).

A_17,251 (17,113). T_2:32.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded