Sharks-Predators Sums

San Jose 0 1 1—2 Nashville 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 1 (Sissons, Ellis), 6:16. Penalties_Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 14:00; Carrick, SJ, Major (fighting), 14:00; Kane, SJ, (interference), 16:02.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 2, 10:25 (pp). 3, San Jose, Kane 1 (Couture, Burns), 15:12 (pp). Penalties_Granlund, NSH, (hooking), 2:57; Thornton, SJ, (cross checking), 5:12; Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 9:40; Duchene, NSH, (interference), 15:06; Burns, SJ, (interference), 19:00; Johansen, NSH, (hooking), 19:52.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Turris 1 (Grimaldi), 2:51. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 3 (Granlund, Duchene), 7:24. 6, San Jose, Burns 1 (Gambrell, Bergmann), 15:37. 7, Nashville, Fabbro 1 (Johansen), 18:19. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (hooking), 12:09.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-18-10_35. Nashville 9-7-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 0-3-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Nashville, Rinne 2-0-0 (35-33).

A_17,251 (17,113). T_2:32.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Vaughan Rody.

