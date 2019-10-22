Sharks-Sabres Sums

San Jose 2 0 1 0—3 Buffalo 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Gambrell 1 (Sorensen, E.Karlsson), 5:46. 2, San Jose, Vlasic 1 (Meier, Marleau), 15:23. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 10:46.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Eichel 5 (Dahlin, Olofsson), 7:21 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Reinhart 4 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 19:29. Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (tripping), 6:10; Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 10:43; Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 14:02.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Skinner 6 (Eichel, Jokiharju), 0:45. 6, San Jose, E.Karlsson 1 (Marleau, Labanc), 11:27. Penalties_Eichel, BUF, (interference), 6:22; Goodrow, SJ, (boarding), 9:07.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Eichel 6 (Mittelstadt, Ristolainen), 3:13. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-5-13_28. Buffalo 14-10-4-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 2-4-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 6-0-0 (28-25).

A_15,876 (19,070). T_2:32.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Travis Toomey.

