Sheffield United’s Mousset scores again in draw vs West Ham

October 26, 2019 12:16 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Lys Mousset scored another valuable goal for Sheffield United as his team drew 1-1 with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Five days after scoring the winning goal against Arsenal, Mousset came off the bench to salvage a draw. He sent the ball low past goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez in the 69th minute despite slipping while shooting.

West Ham had taken the lead just before halftime through Robert Snodgrass. A poor defensive header from Chris Basham allowed Andriy Yarmolenko to play Snodgrass in behind Sheffield’s defensive line.

Snodgrass also hit the woodwork in the 80th.

Both teams have 13 points from 10 games.

It was the first time Sheffield had played West Ham in the league since the 2007 season ended with a bitter feud between the two teams.

West Ham signed Argentine stars Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano on third-party ownership deals which broke Premier League rules.

After Tevez’s goals helped West Ham avoid relegation from the top tier at Sheffield’s expense, Sheffield resorted to legal action and later accepted compensation from West Ham in an out-of-court settlement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

